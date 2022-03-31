News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teen admits drug possession after hiding cocaine in car roof lining

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM March 31, 2022
Rinis Cani was given a suspended sentence after admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply in Ipswich.

A  man who was found to have cocaine hidden in the roof of his car when it was stopped by police in Ipswich has been given a suspended sentence.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Rinis Cani, of no fixed abode, after stopping and searching the silver Nissan Micra he was driving in Key Street, Ipswich shortly before Christmas on December 21, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Thursday ( March 31).

Tim Sleigh-Johnson, prosecuting, said that when police pulled away the car’s roof lining two plastic bags containing nine wraps of cocaine fell out.

When Cani was interviewed about the drugs he denied the car was his.

Cani admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and was given a 20 month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard he’d been in custody for two months and had no previous convictions.

Ipswich Crown Court
