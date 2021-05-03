Suffolk trading standards warn over delivery text scam

Published: 11:28 AM May 3, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM May 3, 2021

Authorities have warned people to beware of scam text message from criminals pretending to be parcel firms, banks and government agencies.

The warning follows a recent surge in reports of text messages from scammers claiming to be from companies awaiting payment for a parcel.

People from across Suffolk are said to have reported receiving scam texts purporting to be from the likes of DHL, Hermes and the Royal Mail.

Suffolk Trading Standards said text scams were not limited to just parcel deliveries - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Consumer protection officials warned that the texts are actually sent out by criminals hoping to dupe recipients into divulging financial details on copycat websites.

Analysts at payments provider Dojo revealed that Google searches for 'Royal Mail scam text' had increased from 18,760 in February to 133,230 in March.

Suffolk Trading Standards said text scams were not limited to just parcel deliveries, adding: “Text message scams are currently widespread.

"We are seeing reports from across Suffolk of residents receiving them from scammers pretending to be delivery companies, banks and government agencies.

“These texts have been sent by criminals who have created the fake websites to look similar to the genuine websites, with the same branding, layout and font choices. The websites each ask you for personal information, including financial information.

“Our advice is to never click on the link. If you think you have provided scammers with your financial details, contact your bank immediately.

"If you receive what you think is a fake message, forward the text message, including the phone number or company name, to 7726. It won’t cost you anything and it means your phone provider can investigate the sender."

Meanwhile, Suffolk Trading Standards has also warned people to beware of scam calls from fraudsters pretending to be from the National Crime Agency and Inland Revenue.

People have reported being informed that their National Insurance number had been involved in criminal activity, and encouraged to call a number to resolve the issue, or press 1 to speak to an adviser.

To help HM Revenue and Customs with investigations, anyone who receives a suspected scam call should report full details by email to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk, including the date of the call, phone number used and content of the call.

All other suspected scams can be reported to Suffolk Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.