Motorcyclist punches van driver in the face during road rage incident

A motorcyclist punched a van driver in the face in Ferry Lane, Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has punched a van driver in the face during an incident of road rage.

The assault happened at about 1.25pm yesterday, June 15, in Ferry Lane heading towards Wesel Avenue in Felixstowe.

At the junction, a van driver and a motorcyclist were involved in an altercation after the van braked heavily and waited for a vehicle, to which the motorcyclist had indicated they were unhappy.

A Suffolk police spokesman said that following the altercation, the motorcyclist is reported to have punched the van driver in the face, causing their glasses to break.

Witnesses or any motorists driving in the area with dash cam footage are urged to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/37105/22.