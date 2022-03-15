News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Drug dealer from Copdock jailed for two years

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:46 PM March 15, 2022
Drug dealer Robert Daly from Copdock, near Ipswich, Suffolk

Robert Daly was found in possession of drugs worth £48,000 - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A Copdock man who was arrested after around six kilogrammes of cannabis, with a street value of £48,000, was seized by police has been jailed for two years.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 15) was 56-year-old Robert Daly, of Pearson’s Way, Copdock.

He admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply on August 16 last year.

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team - which works to disrupt serious and organised gangs whose criminal activity focuses on issues such as drug supply and robbery/burglary - along with officers from the Op Sentinel team conducted a warrant at a property on Pearson’s Way in the Copdock area on August 16 last year and Daly was arrested.

