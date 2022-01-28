Man arrested in £48k cannabis seizure has sentence adjourned

A Copdock man who was arrested after around six kilogrammes of cannabis, with a street value of £48,000 was seized by police has had his sentencing hearing adjourned until March.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (January 28) was 56-year-old Robert Daly, of Pearson’s Way, Copdock, who has admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply on August 16 last year.

Daly was due to have been sentenced on Friday but Judge Emma Peters adjourned the hearing until March 15 for a pre-sentence report.

Judge Peters told Daly that the report would assess his suitability for a drug rehabilitation order but warned him that all sentencing options would be open to the court at the sentencing hearing.

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team - which works to disrupt serious and organised gangs whose criminal activity focuses on issues such as drug supply and robbery/burglary - along with officers from the Op Sentinel team conducted a warrant at a property on Pearson’s Way in the Copdock area on August 16 last year and Daly was arrested.