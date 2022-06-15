News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Rogue trader reported targeting homes in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:42 PM June 15, 2022
Suffolk Trading Standards warned other residents following reports of rogue traders Picture: GETTY

Suffolk Trading Standards warned other residents following reports of rogue traders Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A rogue trader has been spotted targeting homes in Ipswich.

Suffolk Trading Standards received reports of a trader calling at a home in Ipswich on Wednesday.

The bogus salesman was offering homeowners pressure washing services.

Following this incident, Trading Standards are appealing for any information about the individuals, the company or any vehicles that they may be using.

Homeowners in the town are being advised to never agree to having work done as a result of a cold call and to not be pressured into having the job done immediately.

Residents are also urged to look past the cheap prices that rogue traders might offer and get quotes from several different traders in advance, verifying their details and a final price before the work is completed.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after large diesel spillage near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A gang of fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk were chased by officers in a long pursuit

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Police arrest fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Man, 21, jailed after thefts from vehicles in village near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy at the Suffolk Day 2021 proclamation ceremony

Suffolk Live News

Mark Murphy to step down as host of BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon