Rogue trader reported targeting homes in Ipswich

A rogue trader has been spotted targeting homes in Ipswich.

Suffolk Trading Standards received reports of a trader calling at a home in Ipswich on Wednesday.

The bogus salesman was offering homeowners pressure washing services.

Following this incident, Trading Standards are appealing for any information about the individuals, the company or any vehicles that they may be using.

Homeowners in the town are being advised to never agree to having work done as a result of a cold call and to not be pressured into having the job done immediately.

Residents are also urged to look past the cheap prices that rogue traders might offer and get quotes from several different traders in advance, verifying their details and a final price before the work is completed.