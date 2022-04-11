Ipswich man in court after incident which left two women injured

A plea hearing for an Ipswich man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in the town last month has been adjourned for two weeks.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (April 11) via a prison video link was Ryan Creasey, 21, of Reynolds Road, Ipswich.

He has been charged with five offences following an alleged incident on the Nacton estate early on Sunday, March 13.

Police were called shortly after 4.15am following reports that a man had assaulted a woman outside an address in Shackleton Road.

Another woman was then allegedly injured as a vehicle left the scene.

An ambulance was called and both women, one in her teens and the other in her 40s, were taken to hospital having sustained injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Creasey was arrested and later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Judge Samantha Leigh agreed to adjourn the plea hearing until April 25 to allow time for the defence to view film footage of the alleged incident.

Creasey was remanded in custody.