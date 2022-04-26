Man accused of dangerous driving to face trial in summer

Ryan Creasey has pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Shackleton Road. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in the town last month will stand trial this summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (April 25) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Ryan Creasey, 21, of Reynolds Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Shackleton Road, Ipswich, on March 13 this year, assault causing actual bodily harm and dangerous driving.

Police were called shortly after 4.15am following reports that a man had assaulted a woman outside an address in Shackleton Road.

Another woman was then allegedly injured as a vehicle left the scene.

An ambulance was called and both women, one in her teens and the other in her 40s, were taken to hospital.

Creasey’s trial, which is expected to last three to four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 15.

Creasey is currently in custody but his barrister Benedict Peers said he intended to make a bail application