Names of couple found dead in Woodbridge confirmed

Published: 9:30 AM April 15, 2021

The house in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, where two people were found dead, and (inset) Jonathan Metcalf named locally as one of those who died - Credit: ARCHANT

The names of a husband and wife who were found dead in their Woodbridge home have been confirmed by Suffolk police.

A murder-suicide investigation was launched after police were called to a Cumberland Street home at around 6.15pm on Saturday, April 10.

The pair were named locally as Sally Metcalf and Jonathan Metcalf. Police have now confirmed their identities.

Home Office post-mortem examinations were carried out on Sunday, April 10 and concluded that Mrs Metcalf died as a result of compression of the neck. Her death is being treated as murder.

Mr Metcalf died as a result of hanging. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Specialist trained officers are supporting both sides of the Metcalf family.

Officers have remained at Cumberland Street to carry out further enquiries since Saturday evening.

However, they do not believe that there is anyone else involved with this incident and no threat to the wider community.

A police car parked in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge, on Sunday morning after a man and woman were found dead - Credit: Contributed

Tributes have been paid to the couple by people across the community.

Former mayor of Woodbridge and neighbour Clare Perkins said: "They were a lovely, wonderful couple who were loved in Woodbridge.

"I feel it is a tragedy in the heart of the town, and some people think such tragedies only happen elsewhere. We are all shocked and saddened by this."

Mr and Mrs Metcalf were both volunteers at the National Trust. They were understood to have assisted at the world-renowned Sutton Hoo Anglo-Saxon burial ship site just outside the town.

They were also "backbone members" of the amateur dramatic group Deben Players, with chairman Steven Parks paying tribute to the couple in a statement.

He said: "Both Sally and Jonathan were members of the Deben Players and this has come as a shock to everyone.

"Sally and Jonathan were both, what I would describe as, backbone members of the society.

"They volunteered for everything going in the society. Sally appeared in many of our productions, helped with set building and backstage during our productions.

"Jonathan always stepped forward for backstage duties and helping with set build.

"We are just planning restarting our activities and to know that it will be without them deeply saddens us. Our thoughts are with their family and friends."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 17853/21.

You can also report online here.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity's online form at crimestoppers-uk.org