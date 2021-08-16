'I've done something silly for a mate' - Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine

Published: 4:30 PM August 16, 2021

An Ipswich man who agreed to look after cocaine worth up to £100,000 to pay off a drug debt has been jailed for three years.

Police officers who raided Samuel Brookes’ family home in Fitzwilliam Close, Ipswich, in June saw him standing next to an open bedroom window and they later found a rucksack containing drugs in a neighbour’s garden, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, said Brookes told a police officer: “ I’ve done something silly for a mate.”

Police discovered a 249g block of cocaine with a potential street value of £20,000 and 999g of cocaine with a potential street value of £80,000.

Officers also seized two telephones and Brookes admitted using one of them to deal cannabis.

Brookes told police he had a cocaine and cannabis habit and had agreed to look after the drugs to settle a drug debt.

Brookes, 27, admitted possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Matthew Edwards, for Brookes, said his client had agreed to hold the drugs for a short period of time.

He said Brookes had been living with his parents and was deeply sorry for letting them down.