Ipswich man denies 'vile and disgusting' rape allegations

Published: 7:00 PM September 29, 2021

Samuel James took the stand at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man accused of raping a woman on more than 50 occasions has labelled allegations against him 'vile and disgusting'.

Samuel James took the stand at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to give evidence on the third day of his trial.

Earlier in proceedings, the 30-year-old, who denies five counts of rape and two counts of assault, was accused of using sex “as a weapon” by prosecutor Brian Reece.

Opening the prosecution case on Monday, Mr Reece described James as "violent and abusive".

He alleged that James had struck the woman during sex and had put his hands around her throat on one occasion.

The court heard that the alleged victim claimed to have been raped between 50 and 100 times.

On Wednesday, from the witness box, James told jurors that he had never had sex with anybody without consent.

When asked by defence barrister Joanne Eley about one of the rape accusations, James replied: "That's not true.

"No disrespect to anyone, but that's disgusting and vile.

"It's not normal. It's not something I would ever be into."

Asked by Miss Eley if he had ever forced himself upon the woman, James responded: "No, I would never do that."

Asked if he had put his hands around the woman's throat and shaken her, James answered: "No."

In response to two further allegations of sexual assault on the woman he told jurors it did not happen and "that's not true. I've never heard of anything like that in my life."

James, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, went on to tell the court from the dock: "I deny ever having non-consensual sex – with anybody."

James also responded "no, no, no", when asked by Miss Eley if he used physical violence during sexual interactions or sexual contact.

On Tuesday, the alleged victim denied a suggestion from his barrister Joanne Eley that she’d “made it all up.”

“How could I make up things so graphic?” said the woman, who gave her evidence from behind a screen.

The trial is expected to continue on Thursday and to last the rest of the week.