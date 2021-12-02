Drunk woman attacked former partner with knife

A jealous Ipswich woman who attacked her former partner with a knife while she was drunk has been told by a judge that he won’t send her straight to prison.

Forty-four-year-old Sarah Goodenough caused a scratch to the man’s stomach and bruising during the incident which happened at his home after he ended their relationship, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Appearing before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (December 2), Goodenough, of Bramford Lane, Ipswich, admitted an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm committed on October 9 last year.

She also admitted two offences of criminal damage.

Judge David Pugh told Goodenough that he wouldn’t send her straight to prison and said he wanted the probation service to look at ways of addressing her issues to ensure there was no repetition of the offence.

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said the victim of the violence had ended his relationship with the defendant because of her controlling and jealous nature.

The court heard Goodenough had 11 previous convictions for offences including shoplifting.