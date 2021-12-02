Drunk woman attacked former partner with knife
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A jealous Ipswich woman who attacked her former partner with a knife while she was drunk has been told by a judge that he won’t send her straight to prison.
Forty-four-year-old Sarah Goodenough caused a scratch to the man’s stomach and bruising during the incident which happened at his home after he ended their relationship, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Appearing before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (December 2), Goodenough, of Bramford Lane, Ipswich, admitted an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm committed on October 9 last year.
She also admitted two offences of criminal damage.
Judge David Pugh told Goodenough that he wouldn’t send her straight to prison and said he wanted the probation service to look at ways of addressing her issues to ensure there was no repetition of the offence.
Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said the victim of the violence had ended his relationship with the defendant because of her controlling and jealous nature.
The court heard Goodenough had 11 previous convictions for offences including shoplifting.
Most Read
- 1 ‘I thought I was going to die’ - Woman feels let down after spiking
- 2 Apology for Ipswich pub landlords after 'insensitive LGBT+ comments'
- 3 More than 200 homes in Ipswich without electricity after power cut
- 4 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss
- 6 New farm shop and cafe opens in Suffolk countryside
- 7 'My life is hard enough' - Suffolk disabled dad struggles to repair home
- 8 Attempted theft as cyclist's bag unzipped by man
- 9 Weather warning issued as Suffolk could see snow fall tomorrow
- 10 Family's Christmas lights tribute to Jessica, 28, who died after giving birth