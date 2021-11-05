News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich woman, 43, enters not guilty plea for stabbing

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:00 PM November 5, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Sarah Goodenough pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man. - Credit: ARCHANT

The trial of a 43-year-old Ipswich woman accused of stabbing a man will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( November 4) was Sarah Goodenough of Bramford Lane, Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty to an offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Her trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 17 next year.

A further case management will take place on July 15 next year.

Goodenough is on bail.

