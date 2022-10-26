News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Car owner catches thieves stealing from vehicle in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:36 AM October 26, 2022
The car was broken into in Huckleberry Crescent, on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

The car was broken into in Huckleberry Crescent, on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A car owner caught thieves as they were breaking into a vehicle parked in a residential street in south-east Ipswich.

The incident happened in Huckleberry Crescent, on the Ravenswood estate, shortly after 4am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

The owner woke up when their security system alerted them of activity near their vehicle.

They witnessed two men looking through the car and removing a satellite navigation system and a pair of sunglasses.

The car owner disturbed the thieves and the stolen items were subsequently recovered further down the road.

The vehicle had been left unsecure, Suffolk police added.

Police are urging car owners to ensure their vehicles are locked and that personal items are removed from inside.

Suffolk police has recently appealed for information after a spate of thefts of bank cards and wallets from cars parked across Ipswich.

Anyone with information related to the incident in Huckleberry Crescent is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/68076/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

