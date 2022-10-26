Car owner catches thieves stealing from vehicle in Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
A car owner caught thieves as they were breaking into a vehicle parked in a residential street in south-east Ipswich.
The incident happened in Huckleberry Crescent, on the Ravenswood estate, shortly after 4am on Monday, Suffolk police said.
The owner woke up when their security system alerted them of activity near their vehicle.
They witnessed two men looking through the car and removing a satellite navigation system and a pair of sunglasses.
The car owner disturbed the thieves and the stolen items were subsequently recovered further down the road.
The vehicle had been left unsecure, Suffolk police added.
Police are urging car owners to ensure their vehicles are locked and that personal items are removed from inside.
Suffolk police has recently appealed for information after a spate of thefts of bank cards and wallets from cars parked across Ipswich.
Most Read
- 1 Cyclist in his 70s dies after crash with lorry in Felixstowe
- 2 Ipswich man charged after serious crash in Norwich Road
- 3 Driver arrested after serious three-car crash in Ipswich road
- 4 Norwich Road in Ipswich reopens after serious crash
- 5 Three-vehicle crash blocks busy Ipswich Road
- 6 Van tyres slashed at Ipswich charity for second time in five months
- 7 Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Ipswich Co-op store
- 8 Ross uncovers 1,500 year old knife in Ipswich park
- 9 Man attacked and has bike stolen outside Tesco store in Ipswich
- 10 Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-2 win at Port Vale unfolded
Anyone with information related to the incident in Huckleberry Crescent is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/68076/22.