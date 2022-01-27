News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
News > Crime

Wing mirrors 'forced off' parked car

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:00 AM January 27, 2022
A car that was parked in Saxmundham had both its wing mirrors "forced off"

A car parked in Saxmundham has had both wing mirrors "forced off".

Police have appealed for more information following the damage. 

The car was parked in Market Place and had both wing mirrors pulled off sometime between 1pm on Monday, January 17 and 10am on Wednesday, January 19. 

Officers are now appealing for anyone who has any information about who caused the damage to contact that quoting the crime reference number 37/3909/22. 

