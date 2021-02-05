A12 crash driver faked CCTV of car on drive to avoid prosecution

Published: 5:30 AM February 5, 2021

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Capel St Mary - Credit: Google

A speeding driver faked evidence to throw off police investigating a collision he caused on the A12.

Sayeed Ahmed appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to admit carless driving and perverting the course of justice.

The 25-year-old was told he may face jail when sentenced next month.

Ahmed's VW Golf was involved in a collision which led to the closure of the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Capel St Mary.

Police were called to the scene at about 1.35pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Officers soon established that another vehicle had failed to stop at the scene following the collision, which caused a motorcycle to leave the carriageway, injuring the male rider, who was taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.

Police appealed for witnesses and footage of the incident; eventually leading to the identification of a VW Golf registered to Ahmed, of Stratton Drive, Barking.

He was issued with a notice of intended prosecution for driving dangerously two days after the collision – but lied to police about his involvement by faking CCTV images of his car in the driveway.

He was subsequently charged with committing a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice by tampering with CCTV to add weight to claims that his vehicle was not in Suffolk at the time.

Ahmed denied dangerous driving but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to an alternative charge of careless driving on Thursday.

Judge Emma Peters said Ahmed had been driving "stupidly" on the A12 by weaving in and out of traffic, and "showing off" to acquaintances behind the wheel of two other vehicles.

She said Ahmed was guilty of serious offending by leaving the scene of a collision and responding to a notice of intended prosecution with falsified CCTV images of his car in the driveway on the day of the collision.

Judge Peters ordered a pre-sentence report from the probation service to address the impact of immediate custody, adding: "It will enable me to know more about the defendant and what options there might be as to sentencing."

She said the quality of Ahmed's driving was so poor that an interim disqualification was necessary.

Sentencing was adjourned until March 17.