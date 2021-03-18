'Showboating' driver jailed for faking CCTV to avoid prosecution for A12 crash

Published: 7:30 AM March 18, 2021 Updated: 8:37 AM March 18, 2021

Sayeed Ahmed was jailed for seven months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A "showboating" driver who faked evidence to mislead police investigating a collision he caused on the A12 has been jailed for seven months.

Sayeed Ahmed appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for careless driving and perverting the course of justice.

The 25-year-old admitted both offences at a hearing before the same court last month.

Ahmed's VW Golf was involved in a collision which led to the hospitalisation of a motorcyclist and closure of the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Capel St Mary.

Police were called to the scene at about 1.35pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Officers established another vehicle had failed to stop at the scene of the crash, which caused a motorcycle to leave the carriageway and its male with severe road rash.

A police appeal for witnesses led to the identification of a VW Golf registered to Ahmed, of Stratton Drive, Barking.

He was issued with a notice of intended prosecution for driving dangerously – but lied to police about his involvement by doctoring the dates on CCTV images of his car in the driveway.

The technical support engineer was subsequently charged with perverting the course of justice by tampering with CCTV to add weight to claims that his vehicle was elsewhere at the time.

Mobile phone footage recorded from another car showed Ahmed's vehicle weaving in and out of traffic – while in convoy with a Lamborghini and Bentley – before braking sharply in front of the motorcycle.

In a pre-sentence report, Ahmed was described as the main financial provider for his family and principal caregiver for his mother's ill-health.

Mandisa Knights, mitigating, said Ahmed had been forced to grow up quickly to provide for his family, but had acted with extreme immaturity by trying to cover up for his "despicable" driving.

Judge Emma Peters said Ahmed had been "showboating" with his friends on the way to a wedding by weaving through traffic and braking suddenly to inconvenience the biker following an angry exchange of gestures.

Judge Peters said she had taken into account the impact of immediate custody but said his actions had struck at the heart of the administration of justice, and that only a prison sentence could reflect his culpability and the harm caused.

Ahmed was jailed for seven months and banned from driving for 16 months.