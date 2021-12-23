Warning after Christmas presents stolen from Martlesham and Ipswich homes
- Credit: Archant � 2005
Police are encouraging people to keep on top of their home safety after a spate of break-ins in the Ipswich and Martlesham Heath areas in which presents were stolen.
Personal items, including watches, and money were also stolen in the raids
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Many people only think about home security after they have been burgled.
"We want to encourage people to review this before they fall victim to crime.
“There are a lot of simple things you can do, which don’t have to be expensive, such as using a timer so that a light automatically comes on at a time of your choosing when you’re not there.”
Christmas presents were unwrapped and stolen from a Martlesham Heath property after someone forced entry to the home by breaking a window in the rear French doors.
Personal items including watches and some paperwork were also stolen from a property in Inverness Road in Ipswich after a person pulled a rear window off its hinges before gaining entry to the property.
A man has been charged in connection with one count of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary - all of which occurred in Ipswich.
The Suffolk police spokesman has encouraged people to take care when posting things on social media and has encouraged people to refrain from posting when they are away from their homes and on holiday.
He added: “People are also asked to consider, where possible, installing smart technology such as a doorbell camera or the fitting of good quality locks/alarms – the Secured By Design website is police accredited and contains lots of useful advice.
“We encourage people to photograph valuable items and to register on the Immobilise website - this is a national property register and this then enables police to identify recovered property if stolen and return to rightful owners, and it is free to use.”
If you notice any suspicious activity or believe a crime to be in progress you are urged to call the police immediately on 999.
Most Read
- 1 'Dream Christmas' for Ipswich lottery winners
- 2 Christmas presents unwrapped before being stolen during burglary
- 3 Elderly woman rescued as crews battle overnight flat fire
- 4 'We hope he is safe' concern for Ipswich teenager missing since October
- 5 Christmas shopper makes donation after £187 parking fine
- 6 'Everything fell into place' - asylum seeker sees hopeful future in Ipswich
- 7 Jewellery, iPhone and Apple computer stolen from Ipswich home after burglary
- 8 Suffolk and Essex's most shocking dashcam footage from 2021
- 9 Teenage Town fan injured after hit by item thrown into crowd
- 10 What are the self-isolation rules if you test positive for Covid?