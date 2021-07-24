Jailed in Suffolk: Burglar, dangerous driver and drug dealer put behind bars

Published: 6:00 AM July 24, 2021

Tommy Pearmain (left) and Adam Ballo were among those jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A burglar, a dangerous driver and a county lines drug dealer were among those locked up in Suffolk this week.

Burglar caught after family receive CCTV alert

Burglar Henry Smith, who broke into the home of an 89-year-old Suffolk woman was caught after her son received an alert on his mobile phone from CCTV he’d had installed in the bungalow, was jailed on Thursday.

The victim’s son contacted the police after seeing a man entering the conservatory of his mother’s home in Marlborough Drive, Sudbury, around 4.30pm on March 28 while she was in another part of the property, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Henry Smith was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for two years. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The intruder tried to get into the kitchen but left empty-handed after he was unable to open the door.

A police officer who saw images supplied by the victim’s son from his phone recognised the burglar as Smith, 26, and when police went to a caravan where he had been living they found bankcards and other contents of a wallet that had been stolen during another burglary in Bures Road, Sudbury.

Smith, of Clover Mees, Great Cornard admitted burglary with intent to steal and to handling the contents of a wallet stolen during a burglary in Bures Road on April 21

He was jailed for two years.

Drug dealer controlled line into Ipswich

A county lines drug dealer who controlled a line into Ipswich from London was jailed for five years and seven months on Friday.

Adam Ballo, 26, was identified through complex phone analysis by police as being the manager of the “Saviour” county line which operated between February and June this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Adam Ballo was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

When police executed a warrant at Ballo’s home in London they found £3,000 cash, a bundle of crack cocaine and heroin, and a “burner phone” which had been used to arrange the supply of drugs to Ipswich based class A drug users.

Also found was a notepad containing instructions and things to remember, and when questioned about it in police interview, Ballo said the scrawls were fictitious “rap lyrics”.

He later admitted that they were notes for the purpose of supplying class A drugs.

Ballo of Ripple Road, Barking admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Banned driver hit vehicle and rammed police cars

Tommie Pearmain, who smashed into a vehicle and rammed two police cars before careering into a level crossing, was jailed for 14 months on Monday.

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing, Pearmain, 24, of Southfield Gardens, Lowestoft, was told by Recorder Richard Atchley that he had shown a massive disregard for other road users.

Tommy Pearmain, 24, was jailed for 14 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

An off-duty police officer spotted Pearmain driving a black Renault Clio in Oulton Broad on April 14 and contacted other officers because he knew he did not have a driving licence.

At around 2.20pm Pearmain was seen driving along Normanston Drive by another officer who activated the blue flashing lights on his marked car to indicate he should stop.

Pearmain had indicated left and the officer thought he was going to pull over but he continued driving and turned into Northgate.

With smoke coming out of the vehicle, the tyres were screeching as it “swiped” a car that was driving along Bridge Road towards the roundabout near the Wherry Hotel, causing £6,000 damage.

Miss Eley said the Clio approached the junction of Fir Lane and Evans Drive and drove across two lanes of traffic without braking before crashing into a wooden fence, bushes and a concrete post.

Pearmain then reversed the Clio into the front of a police car before hitting another police car that was trying to stop him from driving off.



