Jailed in Suffolk: Dangerous driver and man who spat in officer's face

A drink and drug driver who went the wrong way down an A12 slip road and a man who spat in the face of a police officer were jailed this week.

Dangerous BMW driver was over limit for drugs and alcohol

Danny Hewitt, 30, drove the wrong way down a slip road on the A12 before crashing his BMW into a bush, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Prosecutor Lynne Shirley said police attended United Way, near Colchester United football ground, following a call from a concerned member of the public, just before midnight on May 18 last year.

Officers were met by a grey BMW travelling at between 5mph and 10mph, straddling the central white line of the road and swerving from side to side.

After following an indication to stop, and as one of the officers exited the police car, the BMW suddenly reversed and drove off at speed towards Severalls Business Park.

Hewitt's car was then picked up by another unit as it entered Severalls Lane in excess of twice the 30mph speed limit, before turning into Newcomen Way, onto the Ardleigh Crown Interchange and travelling the wrong way down the off slip at junction 29 of the A12.

His car was found unoccupied and crashed into a bush between the Dragonfly Hotel and A&S Aggregates in Old Ipswich Road.

Following a search involving a dog unit and the police helicopter, Hewitt was spotted hiding under a bridge, by a highways engineer, about an hour after the pursuit began.

He was found to have 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg – and 188mcg of cocaine per litre of blood – the legal limit being 10mcg.

Hewitt previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and driving with excess alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Jailing Hewitt, formerly of Ipswich, but now of Barleyfields, Witham, for eight months, Recorder Graham Huston said: "It's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, or that there was no damage to any other vehicle."

Man assaulted staff member at railway station before spitting in officer's face

Shaun Cattermole, 31, was seen behaving erratically at the station on August 19, 2020, and appeared intoxicated, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

A station cleaner saw a dog walk past him off a lead followed by Cattermole, who was shouting at people on the platform, Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, told the court.

Cattermole, of Smart Street, Ipswich, was seen getting on the train before jumping off again to grab the dog, Ms Shirley said.

When the cleaner told Cattermole to calm down, he replied: "Do you want to have a go?"

A member of the customer services team at the station then stepped in as Cattermole continued to be abusive.

Cattermole squared up to the man before pushing him in the chest with both hands, the court heard.

He continued to make threats, telling the member of staff: "I will rock your jaw."

Police arrived and Cattermole continually swore at officers before making a racist comment towards a passerby.

Cattermole was arrested and while in the custody suite at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, he turned his head and spat at a female officer.

Cattermole previously pleaded guilty to assault by beating, assault of an emergency worker, a racially aggravated public order offence and using threatening words or behaviour.

Recorder Graham Huston jailed Cattermole for six months, and told him: "To spit in someone's face during the Covid pandemic is truly a disgusting and terrible thing to do.

