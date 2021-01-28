Man awaits punishment for sending offensive letter
Published: 10:45 AM January 28, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The sentence of an Ipswich man who sent an offensive letter and message has been adjourned after a judge ordered a psychiatric report.
Harry Thompson, 48, of Lackford Place, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for three charges.
Thompson is charged with sending a public message which was grossly offensive or indecent and sending an offensive letter.
He was also due to be sentenced for a charge of harassment after he breached a restraining order.
But Judge Emma Peters told Thompson she wanted more information before sentencing him and ordered a psychiatric report to be completed.
The sentence will now take place at Ipswich Crown Court on April 12.
