Man awaits punishment for sending offensive letter

Published: 10:45 AM January 28, 2021

The sentence of an Ipswich man who sent an offensive letter and message has been adjourned after a judge ordered a psychiatric report.

Harry Thompson, 48, of Lackford Place, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for three charges.

Thompson is charged with sending a public message which was grossly offensive or indecent and sending an offensive letter.

He was also due to be sentenced for a charge of harassment after he breached a restraining order.

But Judge Emma Peters told Thompson she wanted more information before sentencing him and ordered a psychiatric report to be completed.

The sentence will now take place at Ipswich Crown Court on April 12.