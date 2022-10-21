Trucker accused of causing death by dangerous driving on A14 to stand trial

A lorry driver accused of causing the death of an Ipswich motorcyclist on the A14 last month will take place next February. Inset: Maurice Brame who was killed in the crash. - Credit: SUBMITTED/ARCHANT

The trial of a 33-year-old lorry driver accused of causing the death of an Ipswich motorcyclist on the A14 last month will take place next February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (October 20) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Sergejs Baikovs of Tattersall Road, Boston.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision between his lorry and a motorcycle ridden by 61-year-old Maurice Brame on the A14 between Sproughton and the Copdock interchange on September 21.

Baikovs pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and his trial, which is anticipated to last five days, is expected to get underway on February 27.

A further case management hearing will take place on December 14.

Baikovs had been remanded in custody but on Thursday Judge Martyn Levett released him on conditional bail following an application by his defence team.

Police were called shortly after 6am on Wednesday, September 21, to the scene of the crash.

Ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were also in attendance, but Mr Brame died at the scene.

In a tribute following his death, Mr Brame's family said: “Maurice was taken from us in a road traffic collision when he was driving to work at GMA Haulage, where he had worked for 27 years.

"The great loves of his life were his fiancée Jenny of eight years, his motorbike, his football team Leeds United and his music.

"Years ago, Maurice and his brother Glyn use to run a disco together called 'Masterblaster' when it was CB Radio and his call name was 'Woodchopper'.

“Maurice was a funny chap and always said he should have been a comedian with all the little sayings he would come out with.

“Anyone that knew or met Maurice, he would leave a lasting impression on them.

"Maurice had a heart of gold, he was very loving and would do anything for anyone if he could.

“We are all devastated at the loss of Maurice. He is at peace now with his mum looking down on us saying: 'Where you been asleep', which was one of his sayings.

“Well my darling that is where you are now, so rest easy and we will meet again someday, love you always."