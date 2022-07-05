News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man 'punched and slashed' in serious assault in car park at Ipswich B&M

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:09 PM July 5, 2022
Updated: 1:48 PM July 5, 2022
A man was left with injuries to his head after being punched and slashed in a serious assault in Ipswich

A man was left with injuries to his head after being punched and slashed in a serious assault in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with lacerations after being punched and slashed in a serious assault in Ipswich. 

The assault took place at about 10.50am on Friday, June 24, in the car park to the side of B&M at Copdock interchange.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male, aged in his 30s, was grabbed by four males and punched and slashed to his head leaving two laceration wounds.

"All of the males were wearing blue surgical masks.

"The victim has stated that he saw what he described as an elderly male and female in a white car that may have witnessed the incident.

"Officers are keen to speak to this couple and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour at around the time stated."

Anyone witnesses or anyone who thinks they know who was involved in the assault is being asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting the crime reference number 37/39422/22.

