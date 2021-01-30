'Evil, callous, wicked': The criminals jailed in Suffolk this week 

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Criminals independently described as "evil, callous and wicked" have been locked up for crimes including sexual assault, fraud and burglary in the last week.

Alan Fitzpatrick

Alan Fitzpatrick - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Repeat sex offender Alan Fitzpatrick hid from justice while under investigation for another "heinous" crime.

Fitzpatrick, of Edmonton Road, Kesgrave, was jailed for almost three years at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for sexually assaulting another man last February.

The 49-year-old fled to Dublin the day after his arrest - but was eventually caught up with in April and recalled to prison.

He later admitted one count of sexual touching without consent and two counts of breaching notification requirements imposed following his conviction for previous offences.

Fitzpatrick was jailed for 13 years in 2008 for the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of two young girls and boys, while living in the Great Yarmouth area, between 1987 and 2005.

He had already been jailed for seven months in Croydon in 1992 for assaults on children and was locked up in Dublin for three years in 1997 for indecent assault on a female.

In February last year, Fitzpatrick sexually assaulted a sleeping man, aged in his 20s, at his Kesgrave home.

Fitzpatrick was sentenced to 32 months in custody at Ipswich Crown Court and made subject to further sex offender notification requirements for another 10 years.

MORE: 'Evil' sex offender jailed for another 'heinous' crime

Levi Hilden

Levi Hilden was jailed for a total of 11 years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Levi Hilden was jailed for 11 years for "a year-long spate of criminality" – including burgling his aunt's home when she attending her son's funeral.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Hilden, 36, committed a string of offences between December 31, 2018, and January 8, 2020, which also included a £25,000 jewellery robbery with another man.

The court heard how Hilden burgled his aunt's home in Meadowlands, Kirton, on New Year's Eve 2018, knowing the house would be empty.

MORE: Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at her son's funeral is jailed

Vidunas Tutkus













Vidunas Tutkus was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday - Credit: Essex Police

Fraudster Vidunas Tutkus was jailed for 19 months for his part in a courier scam which saw criminals posing as police officers steal nearly £25,000 from elderly victims.

The fraudsters claimed to be officers investigating counterfeit money at a bank, and persuaded elderly victims, aged in their 70s and 80s, to withdraw large sums of money from their accounts.

Tutkus, 23, of no fixed address, managed to steal £24,800 from four victims between April and June last year.

The victims were living in Elmstead, near Colchester, in Essex, Barrowby in Lincolnshire, Wollaston in Northamptonshire, and Winchester in Hampshire.

MORE: 'Callous' courier fraudster jailed for 19 months

