Convicted sex offender handed unpaid work for failing to tell police about change of address

Published: 8:00 AM January 30, 2021

A convicted sex offender who failed to let police know his change of address has been handed 100 hours of unpaid work.

Damien McCracken, 30, appeared for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements.

The court heard that McCracken was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years following a sex offence conviction in April 2012.

As part of those requirements following conviction, McCracken must inform police of any change of address and if any children under 18 reside at the address within three days.

But when police did a spot check on his home in Britannia Road, Ipswich, in October 2019, officers were told by his ex-partner that he had moved out in May 2019, and had collected the last of his stuff in June 2019.

Unsuccessful attempts were made to contact McCracken but it wasn't until November 2019 that he got in touch with police to confirm the change of address and that he was living with a new partner and her two young children.

McCracken, now of Lockside Marina, Chelmsford, pleaded guilty before magistrates in Ipswich on July 28, 2020, the court heard.

McCracken was sentenced to a two-year community order by Recorder Heather Rogers, along with 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also complete up to 20 rehabilitation activity days and pay a victim surcharge of £85.