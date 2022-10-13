Woman sent across car bonnet after dangerous driver panicked after argument

A 21-year-old Ipswich man who drove his car at a woman resulting in her going over the bonnet after she and other neighbours came out of their homes has been given a community order.

Ryan Creasey panicked after people started filming the incident on their mobile phones and someone smashed one of his car windows, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Residents of Shackleton Road in Ipswich were awoken at around 4am on March 13 this year by the sound of a couple shouting and saw Creasey frogmarching his girlfriend down the road after pulling her up by her arm when she went to the ground.

People started calling the police and filming what was going on on their mobile phones and Creasey had got into his car and had driven off with his engine revving, said Charles Myatt, prosecuting.

A man had tried to open the driver’s door as Creasey drove away and he had held on for a distance of about ten feet.

Mr Myatt said it then appeared to witnesses that Creasey drove at a woman and her husband who’d come out of their home after hearing shouting.

The car collided with the woman sending her across the bonnet while her husband managed to get out of the way.

As Creasey drove off the woman’s husband punched the car window causing it to smash.

His wife was taken to hospital with bruising and grazes and in a statement read to the court she said she had suffered post traumatic stress disorder since the incident and back pain and had been unable to work.

She said her children had also been left traumatised by what had happened to her.

During the incident, Creasey had driven towards his girlfriend and while he was driving backwards and forwards along the road he’d collided with a parked van.

Mr Myatt said a witness later told police that people recording the incident may have “goaded” Creasey to behave in the way he did.

Creasey of Reynolds Road, Ipswich, admitted two offences of careless driving pleaded in Shackleton Road, Ipswich, on March 13 this year, two offences of assault by beating, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted dangerous driving and drink driving on July 25 last year.

He was given a two year community order, a 120 day alcohol abstinence requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also banned from contacting the woman who was injured in the incident and her family.

The court heard that on July 25 last year Creasey had overtaken a car at speed and was seen driving the wrong way round the Ravenswood roundabout in the Nacton area of Ipswich.

The driver of the other car and his passenger were so concerned by what they say they decided to follow Creasey and then saw him drive out of Ipswich on the wrong side of the road.

The court heard that Creasey was outside of the car on the Orwell Bridge and his girlfriend was in a distressed state.

Police arrived and Creasey was found to be one and a half times the drink drive legal limit.

Adam Norris for Creasey said his client had been in a “highly charged emotional state” on both occasions and was deeply sorry for what he’d done and the impact it had had on the people who had become caught up in what happened.

He said Creasey had some mental health issues which had caused him to overreact to situations.

The court heard that Creasey had been in custody for over six months and had served the equivalent of a 13 month prison sentence.