Child rape accused '100pc denied' claims in police interview, court hears

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM September 14, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

A police interview of Shane Moore was heard on day three of the trial.

A man accused of raping an Ipswich schoolgirl more than a decade ago told police he was “ completely innocent,” a court has heard.

In a recorded interview played to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on day three of the trial, Shane Moore told officers he couldn’t understand why the alleged victim had made allegations against him.

During the interview he said he was “ completely innocent” and “100% denied” her claims.

Moore, 36, who was living in Braintree, has denied two offences of rape of a child under 13, rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child and sexual activity with a child.

The offences, which were allegedly committed between 2003 and 2007 when Moore was in his late teens or early twenties, came to light in 2018 when the alleged victim told a counsellor she had been sexually abused by Moore.

Moore denied the allegations when he was interviewed by police.

The girl, who was aged between seven and 11, was allegedly dragged by her hair or carried upstairs to a bedroom by Moore who then undressed her before forcing himself on her.

He had also allegedly forced her to pose for naked photographs.

Miss Eley said the girl claimed she had been raped by Moore between 20 and 30 times.

The trial continues.

