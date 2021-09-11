Schoolgirl allegedly raped more than 20 times, court told

Published: 8:00 AM September 11, 2021 Updated: 8:52 AM September 11, 2021

An Ipswich schoolgirl was raped more than 20 times and forced to pose for naked pictures by an Essex man more than a decade ago, it has been alleged.

The girl, who was aged between seven and 11, was allegedly dragged by her hair or carried upstairs to a bedroom by Shane Moore who then undressed her before forcing himself on her, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Moore allegedly ignored the girl’s protests to get off her and became angry when she didn’t know how to put a condom on him, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

Moore had also allegedly forced the girl to pose for naked photographs after stripping her.

Miss Eley said the girl claimed she had been raped by Moore between 20 and 30 times.

The court heard that she had told several school friends about the alleged abuse and one recalled the girl saying that she had been tied up and forced to pose for photographs in sexual positions.

Miss Eley claimed that when the girl was aged nine or ten her father had “to his absolute horror” found naked pictures of his daughter on a computer and had gone to Moore’s home in Braintree and challenged him about them.

At the time he thought that Moore had done nothing more than take naked pictures of his daughter and had been persuaded not to report the matter to the police.

The girl’s father had allegedly stored the images on a disc but was now unable to find it, said Miss Eley.

Moore, now aged 36, who was living in Braintree at the time of the alleged offences, has denied two offences of a rape of a child under 13, rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child and sexual activity with a child.

The offences are alleged to have been committed when Moore was in his late teens or early twenties.

The court heard that the alleged offences came to light in 2018 when the complainant told a counsellor she had been sexually abused by Moore.

When Moore was interviewed by police he denied the allegations and he also denied having a sexual interest in young girls.

Cross-examined by Lynne Shirley, for Moore, the alleged victim denied lying about the allegations to get the defendant into trouble.

The trial continues.