Ipswich man in court accused of setting light to car
Jane Hunt
Published: 8:00 AM July 31, 2021
An Ipswich man has pleaded not guilty to damaging a car by setting light to it.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 30) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Shaun Mills, 38, of Queen’s Way, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to arson in relation to a Vauxhall Zafira on December 12 last year.
He also denied damaging a Vauxhall Zafira on the same date and damaging a garden gate, a door and a garden ornament.
He also denied an offence of assault by beating.
Judge David Pugh adjourned the case to August 13 for a further case management hearing.
Mills is on conditional bail.
