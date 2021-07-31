News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich man in court accused of setting light to car

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM July 31, 2021   
Ipswich crown court with road sign

The trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man has pleaded not guilty to damaging a car by setting light to it.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 30) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Shaun Mills, 38, of Queen’s Way, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to arson in relation to a Vauxhall Zafira on December 12 last year.

He also denied damaging a Vauxhall Zafira on the same date and damaging a garden gate, a door and a garden ornament.

He also denied an offence of assault by beating.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case to August 13 for  a further case management hearing.

Mills is on conditional bail.

