News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Trial date set for man accused of torching car

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:29 PM August 16, 2021   
ipswich crown court

Shaun Mills will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of an Ipswich man accused of setting light to a car will take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (August 16) for a trial preparation hearing was Shaun Mills, 38, of Queen’s Way, Ipswich.

He has pleaded not guilty to arson in relation to a Vauxhall Zafira on December 12 last year.

He has also denied damaging a Vauxhall Zafira on the same date, damaging a garden gate, a door and a garden ornament and an offence of assault by beating.

Mills’ trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing July 25.

A further case management hearing will take place during the week commencing May 23.

Mills is on bail.

Most Read

  1. 1 Emergency services called to incident on Ipswich estate
  2. 2 Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores
  3. 3 Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich
  1. 4 Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich
  2. 5 142 defects repaired on single Ipswich Road over nearly a decade
  3. 6 Dramatic weight loss changes dentist mum's life
  4. 7 Which celebs have been spotted in Suffolk this year?
  5. 8 Hundreds of car enthusiasts enjoy day at classic car show
  6. 9 Look inside stunning £2million house with indoor pool and basketball court
  7. 10 Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections
Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The rider was taken to hospital Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 | Updated

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with lorry on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ferodo bridge police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Atcheson of Haverhill, Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Who was jailed in Suffolk this week?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
 Felixstowe's Julie Bennett has terminal cancer. She is pictured with her father here.

NHS

'Heartbroken' family prepares funeral for cancer mum

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon