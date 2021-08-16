Trial date set for man accused of torching car
Jane Hunt
Published: 5:29 PM August 16, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The trial of an Ipswich man accused of setting light to a car will take place next summer.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (August 16) for a trial preparation hearing was Shaun Mills, 38, of Queen’s Way, Ipswich.
He has pleaded not guilty to arson in relation to a Vauxhall Zafira on December 12 last year.
He has also denied damaging a Vauxhall Zafira on the same date, damaging a garden gate, a door and a garden ornament and an offence of assault by beating.
Mills’ trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing July 25.
A further case management hearing will take place during the week commencing May 23.
Mills is on bail.
