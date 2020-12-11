Shoplifter tried to walk out of M&S wearing two stolen jackets underneath coat
- Credit: Archant
A shoplifter who attempted to walk out of Marks and Spencer wearing two stolen jackets underneath his own coat has been fined in court.
Daniel Obuhovics, 31, walked into Ipswich's Marks and Spencer store on October 8 and began looking at the coats, magistrates in Ipswich heard.
He then took his own coat off before taking two jackets and putting them both on, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.
Obuhovics then put his own coat back on and attempted to walk out of the store but was detained by security staff.
The coats, which were worth £198, were recovered and could be re-sold, the court heard.
Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Obuhovics, of Bramford Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.
Jeremy Kendall, defending, said Obuhovics had lost his job and had taken the coats to sell them.
He said: "It was unsophisticated. He was fully cooperative with the police."
Obuhovics was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £45 and a victim surcharge of £34.