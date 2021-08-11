Drink-driver cut from wreckage of head-on collision near Ipswich
A mental health nurse has been banned from driving after being cut from the wreckage of a head-on collision while over the legal alcohol limit.
Caroline Jones appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning to admit driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said the 51-year-old was trapped in the driver's seat of her Ford Fiesta after the car collided with a Suzuki Vitara on the B1456 at Shotley Gate, near Ipswich, just before 3.40am on Thursday, July 1.
Jones, of Broadwater Gardens, Shotley Gate, was taken to hospital for checks and breathalysed after being discharged just before 8.15am.
David Welch, mitigating, told the court that Jones was of previous good character and sincerely regretted her actions.
Jones, who was said to have recently begun working as a mental health nurse, was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £385.
