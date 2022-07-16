Women, 38, and 66, deny allowing town premise to be used as brothel

The women pleaded not guilty to controlling prostitution for gain, together with Ines Ogata, on October 18 last year. - Credit: Archant

Two women have appeared in court accused of conspiring to corrupt public morals by allowing premises in Ipswich to be used as a brothel.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday ( July 15) were Shu Choy, 66, of Lorain Close, London and Mingzi Shi, 38, of Fox Road, Lower Bourne, Farnham.

They pleaded not guilty to controlling prostitution for gain, together with Ines Ogata, on October 18 last year.

Choi also denied conspiracy to corrupt public morals by allowing premises in Ipswich to be used as a brothel between February 2012 and October last year and Shi denied conspiracy to corrupt public morals by allowing premises in Ipswich to be used as a brothel between August 2016 and October last year.

They also each denied a charge of possessing criminal property.

Their trial, which is expected to last two to three weeks, will take place in August next year and a further case management hearing will be held on September 23 this year.

Judge Emma Peters allowed the defendants’ bail to continue.

Ogata, 70, of Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich pleaded not guilty in March this year to controlling prostitution for gain between June 2015 and October last year.

She also denied possessing criminal property, namely cash credits paid into Lloyds and HSBC bank accounts knowing or suspecting it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Ogata’s trial will take place next year.