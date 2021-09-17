Officers making 'significant progress' in Victoria Hall murder case

Published: 3:05 PM September 17, 2021

Police are making significant progress in the Victoria Hall murder probe - Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Hall's Family/Suffolk Constabulary

Detectives working on the Victoria Hall murder enquiry say they have made "significant progress", as this weekend marks the 22nd anniversary of her death.

Victoria was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999, in High Road, Trimley.

She left home that evening to go for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, where they remained until about 1am.

They then went to get some food at the Bodrum Grill, in Undercliff Road West, before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary.

The two parted at about 2.20am, near the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way.

When Victoria’s parents woke up that morning and discovered that she had not returned home, the police were called and a missing person inquiry commenced.

Five days later, on Friday, September 24, Victoria’s naked body was found in a ditch beside a field by a dog walker in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, approximately 25 miles away from where she was last seen.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Smith, the senior investigating officer, said: “As the anniversary of Victoria’s disappearance approaches this weekend, our thoughts will very much be with her family.

“We are genuinely humbled by what an amazing family the Halls are and our investigation team is absolutely committed to ending their long wait for justice.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information about Victoria’s murder who has not yet come forward, to do the right thing and contact us.

“Our investigation has made significant progress, but we need the public’s support and assistance."

A man, who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of teenager on Wednesday, July 28, remains under investigation pending ongoing enquiries, police have said.

The man, reported to be Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright, was arrested after new information came to light following the reopening of the case in 2019.

Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: Archant

Wright, who murdered five women in Ipswich in 2006, was living in Felixstowe at the time of Miss Hall's murder. He is now serving a whole-life tariff at Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

Suffolk police, which previously neither confirmed or denied whether Wright was the man arrested, said they would not speculate as to whether the suspect will or will not be questioned further as part of the investigation.