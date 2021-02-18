News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Husband and wife deny fraudulent handling of disabled son's care funding

Tom Potter

Published: 11:12 AM February 18, 2021   
Niall Horn will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court

Simon and Rebecca Toloui appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A married couple are set to go on trial next year after denying dishonestly handling payments intended for the care of their disabled son. 

Simon and Rebecca Toloui, of Main Road, Chelmondiston, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday morning, via video link, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Simon Toloui, 65, and Rebecca Toloui, 58, both entered not guilty pleas to a charge of fraud by abuse of position.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between June 28, 2015 and March 1, 2019.

Prosecutors allege a number of payments the couple received from Suffolk Independent Living, a direct payment support service operated by Suffolk County Council, were not used as intended for the care of their disabled son.

Judge Martyn Levett set a date for an estimated three-week trial to begin on August 22, 2022.

A review hearing will be scheduled to take place in advance of the trial on April 21 this year.

The couple were released on conditional bail ahead of their next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court.

