Drug addict was 'sitting duck' for cuckooing, court hears

An Ipswich drug addict whose home was “cuckooed” by county lines dealers has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police who went to Simon Shotton’s home in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich in April found 188 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

After his arrest, Shotton told officers that county lines dealers had taken over his home and he had been given two wraps of drugs each night in return for selling drugs with a youth who had been placed in the house.

Shotton, 46, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and simple possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

He was given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 12-month drug rehabilitation order.

Sentencing him, Judge David Goodin said he had been “a sitting duck for invading cuckoos”.

Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, said that in August, while Shotton was on bail for the April offences police went back to his home and found a further nine wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Adam Norris, for Shotton, said his client had been vulnerable because of his drug addiction and his involvement was “exploitative”.

He said Shotton had been getting to grips with his long-standing drug addiction and had achieved enhanced prisoner status since his remand in custody in August.