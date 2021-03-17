Sin Bar owner banned from road after second drink-drive offence
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The owner of a popular Ipswich bar has been banned from the road after being caught drink-driving for a second time.
Sin Bar owner Shabbir Khan, of Woodplace Lane, Surrey, got behind the wheel of a Mercedes E-Class while over the legal limit for alcohol on October 17, 2020, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard on Friday.
The 46-year-old, who admitted the offence, had been pulled over in Friars Street, Ipswich.
He later gave a breath test reading of 46mg in 100ml - the limit is 35.
During Friday's hearing, Khan was also sentenced for an earlier incident of drink-driving in December 2019, where he was caught at the wheel of a BMW in Handford Road.
He had denied the offence, but was convicted by magistrates on February 24.
Khan was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge, plus £105 in costs.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
