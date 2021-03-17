News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Sin Bar owner banned from road after second drink-drive offence

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 5:24 PM March 17, 2021   
Magistrates court Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sin Bar owner Shabbir Khan appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich (stock image) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The owner of a popular Ipswich bar has been banned from the road after being caught drink-driving for a second time.

Sin Bar owner Shabbir Khan, of Woodplace Lane, Surrey, got behind the wheel of a Mercedes E-Class while over the legal limit for alcohol on October 17, 2020, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard on Friday.

The 46-year-old, who admitted the offence, had been pulled over in Friars Street, Ipswich.

He later gave a breath test reading of 46mg in 100ml - the limit is 35.

During Friday's hearing, Khan was also sentenced for an earlier incident of drink-driving in December 2019, where he was caught at the wheel of a BMW in Handford Road.

He had denied the offence, but was convicted by magistrates on February 24.

Khan was fined £300 and ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge, plus £105 in costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after concern for welfare report on Ipswich bridge
  2. 2 Top five meal orders in Ipswich - as revealed by Deliveroo
  3. 3 Three cars involved in Ipswich collision
  1. 4 Land Rover trailer crash tips soil all over A14 near Ipswich
  2. 5 Slight increases in infection rates in some Suffolk districts
  3. 6 Historic town building welcomes latest tenant following revamp
  4. 7 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
  5. 8 Matchday Recap: Connolly and Garner condemn Town to defeat
  6. 9 Haulage boss attracts 1.2m views as he shares mental health story
  7. 10 Murder convict: I was 'put under pressure' to confess crime I didn't commit
Ipswich Magistrates Court

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt, Neil and Dan Smith from the Shannon pub in Bucklesham

Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Women have said getting into a taxi alone with a male driver is a scary experience

Driver shares tips on how women can stay safe in taxis

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront

Bold vision 'commits to many more people living centrally' in Ipswich

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon