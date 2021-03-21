News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Six suspects released on bail amid probe into 83 suspected stolen dogs

Angus Williams

Published: 10:01 PM March 21, 2021    Updated: 10:03 PM March 21, 2021
More than 80 suspected stolen dogs have been seized and six people arrested following a raid at West

Six people who were arrested in Ipswich in an investigation into 83 suspected dog thefts have been bailed as police enquiries continue.

On Saturday a large number of police officers, and officers from other agencies, raided West Meadows, near Asda in Goddard Road, on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were at the travellers' site for nearly 10 hours executing a number of search warrants.

Three women aged 35, 41 and 46, two 34-year-old men and a 38-year-old man – all from Ipswich – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal.

All six were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning but have now been release on police bail until April 16, pending further enquiries.

They recovered 83 dogs of various breeds and ages, many of which are suspected to have been stolen from outside of Suffolk.

Suffolk police are working to identify the dog's owners by scanning for microchips and say they have already received enquiries about the dogs from concerned owners.

A police spokesman said: "Detectives would like to reassure all those people who have contacted Suffolk Police today to enquire as to whether their dog has been recovered, that everyone’s call or email will be acknowledged if it has not been already.

"Officers are aware that many people will be anxious to know if their dog has been recovered and politely ask for victims to bear with them as they expedite these enquiries."

The dogs are currently in police possession, but the spokesman declined to say where they were being held.

Anyone who may have information regarding dog thefts is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 13719/21.

