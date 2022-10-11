Spate of thefts of wallets and bank cards from parked cars in Ipswich

One of the thefts was reported in Valley Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Police are urging drivers to keep valuables out of sight in parked cars after a spate of wallet and bank card thefts in Ipswich.

The first incident happened in Valley Road at some point between 4pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Money was stolen and the vehicle locking system was left impaired.

The second incident happened in Norwich Road at some point between 8pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

A wallet containing bank cards was stolen from a Nissan parked on a driveway, with the cards being used fraudulently.

And a Peugeot vehicle was entered via an open back window in Wherstead Road at some point between 10pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

A wallet containing bank cards was stolen and the cards were also used fraudulently.

It comes after a bank card was stolen from a car in Perkins Way in the early hours of last Friday.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/64656/22 for the first theft, 37/64829/22 for the second and 37/64865/22 for the third.