'Don't be that person' – Warning to pigeon shooters as 2 birds shot
Two shot pigeons have been rescued by a Felixstowe sanctuary.
Jay Winters said she sadly rescues a lot of maimed birds at Paws and Claws Pigeon Sanctuary.
She was brought two shot pigeons this week from Spriteshall Lane and Addington Road in Trimley St Mary.
"Anyone who shoots pigeons in residential areas, please know it makes zero difference to any perceived 'pest control' and I spend a significant amount of time and money fixing these birds," she said.
"You aren't protecting your property as any birds will immediately be replaced by others. All you are doing is maiming animals and causing distress to your neighbours. Don't be that person."
"They are wonderful creatures that are very intelligent and each has unique personalities.
"I feel strongly that they shouldn't be hurt just because someone thinks their life is worth less than that of other species."
For more see facebook.com/pawsandclawssanctuary.
