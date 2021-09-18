Former charity worker denies fraud and will face trial

Published: 8:00 AM September 18, 2021

Daniel Lee pleaded not guilty to fraud at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich man has denied misusing a charity's credit card and making fraudulent applications for cash grants and will face a trial.

Magistrates heard how Daniel Lee, 39, was previously employed by St Giles Trust - which supports people dealing with addiction or mental health issues to build a better a future.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics told the court the charge related to Lee allegedly spending £2,625 on the charity's credit card and making £5,000 worth of fraudulent applications for charitable funds.

Lee, of Foundation Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face a single charge of fraud by abuse of position between December 1, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

He pleaded not guilty from the dock at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Lee was granted unconditional bail by magistrates and will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 15 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.