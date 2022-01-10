News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman jailed for four years after taking knife to home in 'revenge' attack

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM January 10, 2022
Ipswich crown court with road sign

Stacey Glashin admitted having a knife and causing actual bodily harm. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich woman who went to the home of her brother’s ex-partner with a knife and assaulted her has been jailed for four years.

Sentencing Stacey Glashin Judge Martyn Levett described the incident as a “revenge” attack and said she had gone to the woman’s house to “settle a score”.

He said that as a result of the attack the woman had increased security at her home and no longer felt safe there.

During the incident at the victim’s home in River Street, Ipswich, Glashin punched the woman in the face causing her to fall backwards into a bookshelf, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She had then produced a knife out of a pocket and held it at the woman’s stomach.

The woman tried to push Glashin out of the way and as she did so she suffered a small cut to her thumb.

The knife fell to the floor and the victim had taken the opportunity to run towards the door to shout for help.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Her spirit is so big it never leaves you' - Ipswich mum dies age 55
  2. 2 'Threatening' letters sent to Ipswich residents who replaced street trees
  3. 3 A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash
  1. 4 Town centre revival hope as retailers eye up empty shops in Ipswich
  2. 5 65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road
  3. 6 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  4. 7 Brewdog would be 'reliable and conscientious' bar on Ipswich Waterfront
  5. 8 New Woodbridge restaurant wants to show films and sell alcohol
  6. 9 How a geek shop became a safe place for neurodiverse Ipswich families
  7. 10 Seven secrets of Ipswich's past hidden in plain sight

Glashin had then gone after her with the knife and held it to her throat.

The victim managed to get out of the house and shouted for help and the defendant had left.

Glashin, 44, of Sandy Hill Lane, Ipswich, admitted having an article with a blade and assault causing actual bodily harm on May 12 last year.  

She also admitted producing 20 cannabis plants in her one bedroom flat and having a knife in Belstead Road, Ipswich.

Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said Glashin had gone to the victim’s home at around 8am on May 12.

The court heard that several days earlier there had been a dispute between Glashin’s brother and the victim who had been in a relationship.

The victim had heard a knock at her door and was confronted by Gleshin who pushed her way in and said: “You know why I’m here.”

Glashin was arrested two weeks after the incident and denied going to the victim’s house.

She claimed she had been in Felixstowe with a friend at the time of the incident.

However, the court heard that phone records showed that Gleshin’s mobile phone had used a mast near the victim’s address at around the time of the incident.

The court heard that  Glashin, who has more than 70 previous convictions, had been in custody for more than six months.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services rescued a man from the water in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News

Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The woman noticed the plant growing down the side of her driveway

Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed

Abygail Fossett

person
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

Ipswich Crown Court

Drug-dealing pair who spent profits on BMWs are jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, as shipping giant Maersk has

TV

DIY TV shows are fuelling 'detrimental' shipping container home extensions

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon