Woman jailed for four years after taking knife to home in 'revenge' attack

An Ipswich woman who went to the home of her brother’s ex-partner with a knife and assaulted her has been jailed for four years.

Sentencing Stacey Glashin Judge Martyn Levett described the incident as a “revenge” attack and said she had gone to the woman’s house to “settle a score”.

He said that as a result of the attack the woman had increased security at her home and no longer felt safe there.

During the incident at the victim’s home in River Street, Ipswich, Glashin punched the woman in the face causing her to fall backwards into a bookshelf, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

She had then produced a knife out of a pocket and held it at the woman’s stomach.

The woman tried to push Glashin out of the way and as she did so she suffered a small cut to her thumb.

The knife fell to the floor and the victim had taken the opportunity to run towards the door to shout for help.

Glashin had then gone after her with the knife and held it to her throat.

The victim managed to get out of the house and shouted for help and the defendant had left.

Glashin, 44, of Sandy Hill Lane, Ipswich, admitted having an article with a blade and assault causing actual bodily harm on May 12 last year.

She also admitted producing 20 cannabis plants in her one bedroom flat and having a knife in Belstead Road, Ipswich.

Benedict Peers, prosecuting, said Glashin had gone to the victim’s home at around 8am on May 12.

The court heard that several days earlier there had been a dispute between Glashin’s brother and the victim who had been in a relationship.

The victim had heard a knock at her door and was confronted by Gleshin who pushed her way in and said: “You know why I’m here.”

Glashin was arrested two weeks after the incident and denied going to the victim’s house.

She claimed she had been in Felixstowe with a friend at the time of the incident.

However, the court heard that phone records showed that Gleshin’s mobile phone had used a mast near the victim’s address at around the time of the incident.

The court heard that Glashin, who has more than 70 previous convictions, had been in custody for more than six months.