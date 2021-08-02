News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:10 PM August 2, 2021   
A member of staff at Luna Bar was attacked by a customer

An Ipswich bar was forced to close early over the weekend after a member of staff was attacked by a customer.

The assault happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at Luna Bar in Falcon Street – which only opened its doors to customers for the first time earlier this month.

The bar closed at 1am due to the incident, which also saw the staff member subject to "vile abuse".

The incident has been reported to Suffolk police via the constabulary's online reporting tool.

In a statement, the bar's owners said the attack was completely unprovoked and that the individual has been barred from the venue indefinitely.

The statement read: "This was a completely unprovoked attack as a result of a group of people being asked to leave the venue due to unreasonable behaviour. 

"Here at Luna, we are all about creating good vibes for everyone to enjoy and it is so important to us that we give our customers a safe and positive experience.

"Our members of staff play a vital role in providing that experience, so any abusive behaviour towards them will not be tolerated.

"All staff members and associates of Luna are of great value to us and we will go above and beyond to protect them in any way we can. This includes not only the bar staff, but also door staff, DJs and entertainers."

The statement added: "The safety of our customers and staff members is our main priority and we are working alongside various community organisations in order to provide this.

"No person from any walk of life should have to accept the vile abuse and assault our staff member experienced this weekend.

"We will continue to be vigilant in providing our customers and staff with a safe and enjoyable experience.

"This last 18 months has been difficult for everyone – so in a world where you can be anything... Be kind."

Suffolk police were approached for further information on the attack.

Ipswich News

