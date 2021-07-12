Man who died after attack at Ipswich guest house named as Stephen Povey

Published: 7:00 PM July 12, 2021

Police have named the man who died in the Norwich Road incident as Stephen Povey - Credit: Archant

The man who died after an attack at an Ipswich guest house has been named as Stephen Povey.

Mr Povey's name was revealed at Ipswich Crown Court as Wayne Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, appeared before a judge charged with murder in relation to the incident on July 9.

Several emergency crews were spotted in Norwich Road just before 5pm on Friday following reports of an assault at Beaumont Guest House, opposite Glyn Hopkin Nissan and Tesco.

Mr Povey, who was aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutor John Caudle told the court that a preliminary post-mortem examination found that Mr Povey after suffering head injuries and a fractured larynx.

Atkinson was arrested at the scene of the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre.

Judge Martyn Levett remanded Atkinson in custody and adjourned the case for a further case management hearing on October 11, when he is expected to enter a plea to the murder charge.

A provisional date for a trial, which could last up to three weeks, was booked for February 28 or March 7.

No application for bail was made by Atkinson’s barrister, Christopher Paxton QC.