Man who died after attack at Ipswich guest house named as Stephen Povey
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Archant
The man who died after an attack at an Ipswich guest house has been named as Stephen Povey.
Mr Povey's name was revealed at Ipswich Crown Court as Wayne Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, appeared before a judge charged with murder in relation to the incident on July 9.
Several emergency crews were spotted in Norwich Road just before 5pm on Friday following reports of an assault at Beaumont Guest House, opposite Glyn Hopkin Nissan and Tesco.
Mr Povey, who was aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Prosecutor John Caudle told the court that a preliminary post-mortem examination found that Mr Povey after suffering head injuries and a fractured larynx.
Atkinson was arrested at the scene of the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
He was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre.
Judge Martyn Levett remanded Atkinson in custody and adjourned the case for a further case management hearing on October 11, when he is expected to enter a plea to the murder charge.
A provisional date for a trial, which could last up to three weeks, was booked for February 28 or March 7.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich
- 2 Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house
- 3 'Upsetting and scary' - Neighbours react to high-rise Ipswich flat fire
- 4 Ipswich road now clear after three-vehicle collision
- 5 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
- 6 Man charged with Ipswich murder appears in court
- 7 Woman remains in stable condition after Ipswich town centre attack
- 8 Ipswich striker Norwood banned from roads after driving home from night out
- 9 WATCH: Suffolk's joy turns to despair as England lose on penalties
- 10 Suffolk cheers on England as Euro final goes to extra time
No application for bail was made by Atkinson’s barrister, Christopher Paxton QC.