Drunk attacked three relatives in Father's Day outburst

Published: 7:30 AM June 25, 2021

Steven Kimble avoided an immediate jail term despite the attack on three of his relatives - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man who attacked three members of his family after turning up at their home drunk on Father’s Day has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Steven Kimble arrived unannounced at the home of his mother and step-father in Stradbroke Road, Ipswich on June 21 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, said Kimble had a strained relationship with his family due to his gambling and debts.

When he turned up at his mother’s house, he was drinking from a bottle of whiskey.

He became aggressive and brought up the subject of of how much inheritance he and his sister would each receive.

He threatened to burn his sister and her children and then carried out an unprovoked attack on her in the garden, causing her to bump her head.

He then took her to the ground and punched her in the face, before dragging her into the kitchen and banging her head on a work surface and bending her thumb back.

When their mother intervened, Kimble threw her to the floor. His step-father was also assaulted, said Mr Rose.

The police were called and when they arrived, Kimble was agitated.

Fearing for their safety, the officers drew their tasers - to which Kimble responded by grabbing a steak knife from a drawer and brandishing it.

However, he quickly returned the knife to the drawer and was subsequently handcuffed, said Mr Rose.

Kimble’s sister suffered a chipped bone in her hand, a swollen eye, a suspected bite mark on her arm and a lump on her leg as a result of the attack by her brother.

In a letter read to the court, she said the assaults had happened on Father’s Day when her brother was upset at not seeing his daughter.

She urged the court not to send him to prison, as she was keen to rebuild their relationship.

Joanne Eley for Kimble said he had stopped drinking and had turned things around after what he accepted was “appalling” behaviour.

Kimble, 47, of Newnham Court, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, two offences of common assault and affray on June 21 last year.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for for 18 months, a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to pay his sister who was a victim of one of the assaults £300 compensation.