Ipswich man accused of requesting naked pictures from girl

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:30 PM November 11, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court

Steven Sheldrake appeared at Ipswich Crown Court to deny the allegation - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 58-year-old Ipswich man accused of asking a girl to send him naked pictures of herself will take place in October next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation on Thursday was Steven Sheldrake, of Silent Street, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under 16 on April 24 this year for sexual gratification by discussing, amongst other things, intimate body parts and asking her to send indecent and naked pictures of herself.

Sheldrake’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing October 3 next year.

Sheldrake is on unconditional bail.

