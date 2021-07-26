News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Men sentenced for 'vicious' attack in Ipswich churchyard

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:29 PM July 26, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

Two men who were part of a group which chased a man into a churchyard and kicked and punched him until he was unconscious have been given suspended prison sentences.

The victim was waiting to go into a shop in Ipswich on July 11 last year during Covid restrictions when a group of people came out of the premises, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

One of the group lunged and swore at him and when he backed away the group had chased him into a churchyard, said Adam Norris, prosecuting.

In the churchyard the victim was grabbed from behind by 29-year-old Denzel Stewart before being taken to the ground where he was kicked and punched and knocked unconscious by a number of people including Stewart and 22-year-old Gavin Priestly.

Priestly, of Milton Street, Ipswich, and Stewart, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, both admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

They were each given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 200 hours' unpaid work.

They were also given a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 50 days and each ordered to pay the victim of the attack £500 compensation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Car crashes into cafe closing Ipswich road
  2. 2 Look inside beautiful £1.2million home with a pool near Felixstowe
  3. 3 Car hits front of Ipswich convenience store
  1. 4 Ipswich man charged with dangerous driving following Audi crash in Norwich Road
  2. 5 Person taken to hospital after collision in Sainsbury's car park in Ipswich
  3. 6 Warning of 'severe' flooding in west Suffolk
  4. 7 New special school planned for former BT site
  5. 8 New home developments boost Ipswich's 'connected town' ambition
  6. 9 35 pictures from Ipswich Town's friendly clash with Palace
  7. 10 Trains to and from London cancelled amid flooded railway

The defendants were also banned from contacting the victim.

Sentencing the men, Judge David Pugh described the attack as “vicious and unprovoked “ and said both men had punched and kicked the victim.

“My initial reaction was that you should both go into immediate custody.

“However, I’m persuaded I should suspend it due to the fact it is 12 months ago and due to the fact that you Stewart are in employment and that you Priestly are looking for employment and are addressing your alcohol addiction,” said the  judge.

Lynne Shirley, for Stewart, said her client had no previous convictions for violence and was genuinely remorseful for his behaviour.

She said her client worked for an insurance company.

Jamie Sawyer, for Priestly, said he had been drinking on the day of the offence and may have taken drugs.

“He acted out of character and he’s not someone who routinely turns to violence,” said Mr Sawyer.

He said Priestly was addressing his issues with alcohol.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Video

Audi left wrecked after late-night crash in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The noise was heard coming from Stonelodge Park in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Did you hear the loud 'bang' coming from Ipswich park?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police are looking for a man after a woman has been verbally abused in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live

Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after verbal abuse in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Handford Road CGI

Work to start on 150 new Ipswich council homes next year

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon