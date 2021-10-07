News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gardening tools worth £6,000 stolen from van while owner was working

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:07 AM October 7, 2021   
The Stihl equipment was taken from a vehicle in Felixstowe

The Stihl equipment was taken from a vehicle in Felixstowe

Gardening equipment worth £6,000 has been stolen from a van while the owner was working at a housing development in Felixstowe.

The theft happened at around 8am on Wednesday in Ranson Road near the Laureate Fields development, Suffolk police said.

The owner of the van, Ryan Ashton of RA Lawns & Landscapes, was outside and had his back to the vehicle when he heard a loud banging noise.

Mr Ashton then saw a grey Volkswagen Caddy, with two male occupants, driving away from where he was parked.

He then noticed a number of Stihl gardening tools, with an estimated value of £6,000, were missing from the van.

Mr Ashton said he was working around 50 metres away from his van in daylight when the theft happened.

Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact the Felixstowe Safer Neighbourhood Team at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55688/21.

