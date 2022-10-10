Bank card stolen from parked car fraudulently used at Ipswich store

The bank card was stolen from a car parked in Perkins Way, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A bank card that was stolen from a car parked in south-east Ipswich was fraudulently used at a nearby store.

The incident happened in the early hours of last Friday in Perkins Way, off Landseer Road, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed a thief broke into the car and took a set of headphones and a wallet containing bank cards.

One of the cards was later used at a nearby shop.

Police have urged to drivers to keep their valuables secure and not on view if left in cars overnight.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/64648/22.