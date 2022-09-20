News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Bank card from stolen van used at petrol station in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:50 AM September 20, 2022
The stolen bank card was used at the BP fuel station in Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich

The stolen bank card was used at the BP fuel station in Ellenbrook Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A bank card that was taken from a stolen van was used at a petrol station in south-west Ipswich.

The Ford Transit van was taken from Worlingworth in mid Suffolk at some point between 8pm on Thursday and 1.30am the following day.

As well as the white van, which contained a wallet, a number of high-value tools were also taken from an outbuilding.

The stolen bank card was later used at a cashpoint at the BP fuel station in Ellenbrook Road, on the Chantry estate in Ipswich.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/59746/22.

